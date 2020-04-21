India legend Yuvraj Singh, the most expensive buy in IPL‘s history, admits that big money does add pressure to perform but it doesn’t change a player. Also Read - Sania Mirza Has a Request For Yuvraj Singh-Mohammed Kaif Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | SEE POST

The former India allrounder continues to be the costliest player in IPL history when he was bought by the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for a whopping Rs 16 crore in 2015.

"The pressure is felt because of the big (IPL) money," Yuvraj said during an Instagram Live chat with former India teammate Mohammad Kaif on Monday.

He continued, “I won’t say it changes a player. Now when you climb the success ladder, people try to drag you down,” Yuvraj said during an Instagram Live with former teammate Mohammad Kaif.”

Despite the price tag, Yuvraj managed 248 runs from 14 matches.

The 2011 World Cup’s player-of-the-tournament said the negative coverage that comes with each failure also affects a player and so he advises youngsters to keep away from media.

“See the point is…pressure is there because when you get out and don’t perform they say he is getting so much money and not performing. Negative news sells more and those things affect you. My advice to all youngsters would be to stay away from TV and newspapers,” he said.

The 38-year-old won the 2008 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup during his India career and apart from his batting, he was also known for his sharp fielding at point.

However, it wasn’t something that the left-hander was concerned about when growing up.

“I was very athletic. I was quick. But fielding i did not have too much idea. In the first Ranji match I was playing, I was 15-16 years. I misfielded and next day article came out Yuvraj Singh ‘gateway of India’,” he recalled. “My father read that. He said now I will see how you don’t improve your fielding. Then I started getting better and body also got stronger.”

Apart from their fielding, Yuvraj and Kaif are remembered for their game-changing partnership in the final of the 2002 Natwest Series final against England. The duo added 121 runs between them to push India out of a struggling phase as they successfully chased down 326 with two wickets and three deliveries remaining.

“My lesson from that game was that you can’t relax at any time. England had thought they had won the game. You can’t give up. You have to keep trying,” Yuvraj said.