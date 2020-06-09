Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Tuesday hit out on the global debate around racism, saying “it is not just restricted to the skin colour” and one could also be racially abused because of his/her religion as well. After announcing his retirement early this year, Pathan has been vocal about his views on various social media platforms and continues to express his opinion on the same. Also Read - ICC Approves COVID-19 Substitutes, Bans Use of Saliva; Additional DRS Review in Test Cricket

The killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month triggered mass protests around the country and reignited the racism debate world over. “Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too,” the 35-year-old wrote on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday. Also Read - Darren Sammy Seeks Apology From Sunrisers Hyderabad Teammates For Racist Nickname; Ishant Sharma's 2014 Instagram Post Confirms Racisim Allegation

When asked if he wrote out of his personal experience or it was something he observed, Pathan told PTI: “It is an observation and I don’t think anyone can deny this.” Also Read - PCB Appoints Younis Khan as Batting Coach For England Tour, Mushtaq Ahmed Named Spin Coach

Pathan, who retired from all forms of the game earlier this year, played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s for India.

Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too… #convenient #racism — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2020



In the wake of Floyd’s death, several international cricketers and sportspersons too have come out and spoken on the issue of racism in the game.

The cricketers include West Indians Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy, who has alleged that he was racially abused by some of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates during the 2014 IPL.

Former West Indies captain Sammy alleged that he was racially abused by some of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates during his IPL stint in 2014.

Responding to it Pathan, who was a part of the SRH squad in 2014, had said that he was unaware of such incidents.

He had said, “If something like that would have happened then it would have come to notice or a team discussion would have happened on the topic. I am not aware of any such incident and he (Sammy) has to take responsibility for his comments,” said Pathan was quoted by Indianexpress.