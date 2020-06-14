Former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opened up on India’s campaign in the 2019 World Cup that ended in a semifinal loss to New Zealand. Pathan, who blamed an unsettled middle order for the team’s exit from last year’s World Cup, said India have all the resources but need to plan better going into the big-ticket ICC events. Also Read - Steve Smith Opines on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni; Picks IPL as Best Tournamnent

The 35-year-old Pathan's opinions come one day after Gautam Gambhir acknowledged the current Indian team's inability to handle pressure in knockout games. India last won an ICC tournament in 2013, when they lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Since then India have not clinched any ICC Trophy, making a semifinal exit from ODI World Cup, last year. "We need to make sure that we have better planning going into the ICC trophies, going into the World Cup. If we have better planning, we have all the resources to be a champion," Pathan, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, said on Star Sports show' Cricket Connected'.

Pathan said India struggled to get a proper playing XI before the ODI World Cup last year as the team made a semifinal exit, losing to New Zealand.

“The only thing lacking is that we did not have a number four batsman just before the World Cup as well. We were struggling with having a proper eleven,” Pathan said.

“If you look at the recent 2019 tournament, it was bad planning. We have resources, we have players, we have fitness, we have everything to be a world champion,” added Pathan, who played 120 ODIs and 29 Tests.

Gambhir had earlier stated that until India do not get better at the mental aspect bit, they will never be called World Champions.

“What sets you apart from being a good player to being a very, very good player in a team squad is what you do on those crucial games. I think probably we have not been able to handle the pressure, probably other teams have been able to handle the pressure that way,” Gambhir had said.

