Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara reckons it will be interesting to see how cricketers will avoid the long developed habit of applying saliva to shine the ball.

To ensure a bio-secure environment for the safe resumption of cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic, ICC has made several recommendations including strict social distancing and banning saliva to shine the ball.

But Sangakkara feels that cricket is a 'social game' and life of a professional player under the new guidelines will be vastly different.

“For fast bowlers or spinners, shining the ball, is an instinctive thing, they have done it over so many years since they were kids,” Sangakkara, who is the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

“Cricket is a social game, most of the time you spend in the dressing room – you talk, you chat. This will be a very clinical thing, you come ready to play, no warmups, you do everything right and you go home. So, it will be interesting to see how the players deal with that,” he added.

International cricket could return as soon as next month with England releasing a proposed schedule for the three-match Test series against West Indies, subject to government’s approval.

Already, cricketers in England, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka have resumed outdoor training while following the strict safety protocols.