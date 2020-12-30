South Africa leg-spinner Suné Elbie Luus believes that India and South Africa have a lot in common when it comes to the passion for the game of cricket. Luus is one of the most prominent women cricketers in South Africa cricket history. She was named Women’s Cricketer of the Year at Cricket South Africa’s annual awards in May 2017, Also Read - India Saw ‘Super-spreader’ Coronavirus Strain in March-May, Says Expert

Suné shot to international prominence when she equalled the record of Trinidadian cricketer Anisa Mohammed for picking up the most number of wickets in a single calendar year in women's ODI cricket, with 37 dismissals in 2016.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the sporting world very hard as fans are still not allowed inside the stadium to support their favourite teams in many countries. Many cricketers around the world tried to connect with their fans through social media. In a year that has made it impossible for cricketers and fans to connect organically, Suné is happy that she will be able to reach out, at least virtually, to Indian fans through myFanPark.

Suné claims that in both India and South Africa, cricket is treated as a religion by the fans.

She says, “When it comes to passion for the game, South-Africa and India have a lot in common. In both countries, cricket is literally a religion and this year, we all have had to give up the thrill of playing and watching cricket in packed venues. This is why I felt extremely happy when myFanPark invited me to come aboard their platform and reach out to Indian fans.” Via the celebrity engagement platform, Suné will be able to send personalised messages to fans for special occasions or even surprise them with a shoutout.

As she says, “what can be better than ending this year on a note of connection and sharing? Here is wishing all fans in India a happier and healthier 2021.”