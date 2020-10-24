Is IPL 2020 going to be MS Dhoni’s final year as a professional cricketer? Is the Chennai Super Kings captain planning to retire once the ongoing season ends? Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy XI Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 42 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST October 24 Saturday

These are some of the questions worried fans have started asking after Dhoni, for a second straight match, gifted his match jersey to an opponent. On Friday night, after his team suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians, the official twitter handle of IPL posted a picture of Hardik Pandya with brother Krunal as the beaming duo posed with Dhoni’s jersey. Also Read - 'It Does Hurt', Says Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni After Suffering Eighth Defeat of IPL 2020

In CSK’s previous match as well, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler was pictured posing with Dhoni’s CSK jersey. Incidentally, it was the legendary cricketer’s 200th IPL match as well.

While it’s hard to extrapolate about a simple act of a player gifting his match jersey, fans are speculating considering Dhoni’s history of dropping the retirement bomb when you least expect.

Already Butler got Dhoni jersey and now Pandya brothers. Dhoni going to announce retirement? https://t.co/cKDVTDqVV9 — முத்து(Muthu) (@kr56_Vel) October 23, 2020

The way everyone are taking and posing with Dhoni’s jersey does that mean he is playing his last season 😭😭😭 — Riyan Parag Fan (@riyanparagfan) October 23, 2020

He memorably announced the end of his Test career during a regulation press conference a match, midway through India’s 2014-15 tour of Australia. And then on August 15 this year, he posted a video on his Instagram account which was a montage of iconic moments from his cricket career. It was posted with the caption announcing he was quitting limited-overs cricket as well.