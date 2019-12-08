Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Italy vs Hong Kong 8th One-Dayer Men’s CWC Challenge League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match ITA vs HK at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1), Oman: In the match no. 8 of Men’s CWC Challenge League B, Hong Kong will take on Italy at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday. With an aim to improve their standings in the ongoing CWC League, Hong Kong will take on a tricky Italian side. The former are currently second in the points table with 4 points from two games, winning both their matches. Meanwhile, Italy occupy the fourth spot with 2 points (won one, lost one). Hong Kong have looked to be in good touch over the course of the CWC Challenge league and will look to secure the top spot in the group by beating Italy. Here are the ITA vs HK Dream11 match predictions that can get you the most favourable results.

TOSS – The toss between Italy and Hong Kong will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1), Oman.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Singh (C)

All-rounder – K Shah, Nizakat-Khan, M Ross, G Berg (VC)

Batsmen – A Gorawara, S Wasif, W Barkat

Bowlers- A Hussain, E Khan, R Hasan

ITA vs HK Probable Playing XIs

Italy: Gian-Piero Meade, Nikolai Smith, Nicholas Maiolo, Joy Perera (C), Gareth Berg, Manpreet Singh (WK), Michael Ross, Rakibul Hasan, Rehman Abdul, Madupa Fernando, Fida Hussain.

Hong Kong: Aarush Bhagwat, Waqas Barkat, Adit Gorawara, Haroon Arshad, Ahsan Abbasi, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shaha, Aizaz-khan, Ehsan khan, Nasrulla Rana, Hassan Khan Moham.

ITA vs HK SQUADS

Italy: Manpreet Singhi, Riccardo Meade, Rehman Abdul, Joy Perera (C), Ahmed Hassan, Gian Meade, Anam Mollik, Simranjit, Singh, Gareth Berg, Nicholas Maiolo, Michael Ross, Nikolai Smith, Madupa Fernando, Luis Giglio, Rakibul Hasan, Jaspreet Singh, Zahid Cheema.

Hong Kong: Aarush Bhagwat, Waqas Barkat, Adit Gorawara, Haroon Arshad, Ahsan Abbasi, shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shaha, Aizaz-khan, Nizakat-Khan, Ehsan Khan, Raunaq Kapur, Aftab Hussain, Nasrullah Rana, Hassan Khan Moham

