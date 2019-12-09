Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Italy vs Uganda 11th One-Dayer Men’s CWC Challenge League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match ITA vs UGA at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 2), Oman: In the match no. 11 of Men’s CWC Challenge League B 2019, Jersey will take on Italy at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Monday. Leading the points table with comprehensive performances, Uganda are on a roll at the moment after winning back-to-back three games in a row. S Ukani has given some astonishing performances with the bat so far in the tournament. He has amassed 193 runs in three games for his side at an average of 63.33. He would be eager to replicate his performances in the upcoming game as well.

Meanwhile, for Italy, this will be a crucial game if they want to finish in the top two of Challenge League. Their team has done well in all departments of the game and the same would be expected from them against Uganda. They have played two matches so far in the league. Of that, they won only one match and lost the other.

TOSS – The toss between Italy and Uganda will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 2), Oman.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: RB Patel

Batters – S Ukani (C), DM Nakrani, Joy Perera

All-Rounders – Gareth Berg (VC), Nicholas Maiolo, B Masaba, Michael Ross

Bowlers – Luis di Giglio, Rakibul Hasan, H Ssenyondo

ITA vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Italy: Gian-Piero Meade, Nikolai Smith, Nicholas Maiolo, Joy Perera (C), Gareth Berg, Manpreet Singh (WK), Michael Ross, Rakibul Hasan, Rehman Abdul, Madupa Fernando, Fida Hussain.

Uganda: RG Mukasa, S Ukani, K Waiswa, RB Patel, DM Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, B Masaba (C), F Nsubuga, Bilal Hassun, F Achelam (WK), H Ssenyondo.

ITA vs UGA SQUADS

Italy: Manpreet Singhi, Riccardo Meade, Rehman Abdul, Joy Perera (C), Ahmed Hassan, Gian Meade, Anam Mollik, Simranjit, Singh, Gareth Berg, Nicholas Maiolo, Michael Ross, Nikolai Smith, Madupa Fernando, Luis Giglio, Rakibul Hasan, Jaspreet Singh, Zahid Cheema.

Uganda: Fred Achelam, Ronak Patel, Arnold Otwani, Dineshkumar Nakrani, Roger Mukasa, Shazad Errani, Jonathan Ssebanja, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa, Charles Waiswa, Bilal Hassan, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Senyondo, Richard Agamire.

