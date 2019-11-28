The month of November is usually called No Shave November, or simply put, Movember. But Jacques Kallis, the former South Africa allrounder, came up with a not so Movember effort as he posted a picture with half a beard and moustache on social media.

Kallis took up the Save the Rhino challenge in South Africa, which required him to shave off half his facial hair and chest hair. This is done in order to raise awareness and money in order to save rhinos. “Going to be an interesting few days. All for a good cause 😂🙈Rhinos and golf development @alfreddunhill,” wrote Kallis on his Instagram post.

Earlier this year in July, Kallis parted ways from Kolkata Knight Riders ending a nine year-long association with the franchise. Kallis was appointed KKR head coach in 2015, taking over from current England coach Trevor Bayliss. In his tenure, KKR made it to the IPL Playoffs three years in a row.

“After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it’s time to explore new opportunities,” he said. “I would to like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories,” Kallis had said in a statement.

As per reports, following South Africa’s dismal World Cup campaign, Kallis had declined an offer regarding a post within Cricket South Africa due to lesser pay.