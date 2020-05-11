KL Rahul may have just started wicketkeeping regularly at the international level but he has been doing the job regularly for his domestic team Karnataka and even in IPL. Also Read - Wasim Akram Gives Important Advice to 'Pace Ace' Jasprit Bumrah, Says Don't Run After County Cricket

Rahul was asked to keep wickets during the limited-overs against Australia at home which coincided with some excellent performances with the bat. He also kept wickets during the tour of New Zealand as well.

He's enjoying the role having become the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, at least in the limited-overs cricket but finds pacer Jasprit Bumrah difficult to keep wicket to among Indian pacers.

“Absolutely enjoying wicketkeeping,” Rahul said during a Q&A session on Twitter on Sunday. “The toughest bowler to keep to is @Jaspritbumrah93.”

Rahul, who made his international debut against Australia in December 2014 in Melbourne Test, also recalled the ‘special’ moment when he was handed the cap by the then India captain MS Dhoni.

“It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni,” Rahul said.

Rahul said the 2016 season with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore when he scored 397 runs including four half-centuries was career-defining which proved his credentials as a limited-overs batsman.

“It’s got to be the 2016 season with RCB which was a career-defining season for me as people saw the potential in me in white ball cricket,” Rahul replied when asked about his favourite IPL moment.

He picked former RCB teammate AB de Villiers as his favourite batsman and recalled the experience of spending time with Chris Gayle.

“As a batting partner, he is amazing. I met @henrygayle first when I was with RCB. The best conversations I had with Chris are on the pitch. He is a smart cricketer and plans his game lot. He is great to have in the team and is very friendly with youngsters as well,” he said.