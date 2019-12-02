Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jersey vs Uganda 1st ODI Jersey Tour of Oman One-Day 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match JER vs UGA at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amerat: In the first ODI match of CWC Challenge League Group B, Jersey will take on Uganda at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman on Monday. Both Jersey and Uganda are new to international cricket and are trying to make their mark. After showing huge improvement in the shortest format (T20Is) this year, both teams will be looking to do well in fifty overs format as well. This will be the first meeting of Jersey and Uganda in ODI format.

Jersey has done better than Uganda in T20Is this year and they also have more experience than Uganda. They will easily start with the favourites for this match against Uganda.

TOSS – The toss between Jersey and Uganda will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amerat

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Fred Achelam

Batsmen: Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Dinesh Nakrani

All-rounders: Brian Masaba, Ben Stevens, Dominic Blampied (C), Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers: Charles Waiswa, Elliot Miles (VC), Charles Perchard

JER vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Jersey: Nick Greenwood, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (C), William Robertson, Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer.

Uganda: Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa, Arnold Otwani (wk), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Brian Masaba (C), Richard Agamiire, Ronak Patel, Bilal Hassun.

