England captain Joe Root has informed that Jofra Archer is doing fine and will be up and running to play against New Zealand starting in Hamilton on Friday. Archer, 24, was at the receiving end of racial slurs from the stands after he was out on the final day of England’s innings defeat in the first Test at Mount Maunganui, but Root, the England, captain has assured that he is doing good with support from everyone in the camp.

“Everyone has made sure he’s OK and let him know we have his back and we’re supporting him. He has dealt with it very well; he’ll be absolutely fine to play,” Root said. “He’s dealt with so much already for such a young man. It’s impressive to see his attitude and how he continues to stay generally pretty level.”

Root also informed about a potential injury their wicketkeeper batsman Jos Butler may have sustained after tweaking his back muscle during an exercise session. Young wicketkeeper Ollie Pope is an option to replace Butler but Root said the team selection will depend on a number of factors “We’ll have to find out more information about that today and tomorrow to see where he’s at,” Root said.

New Zealand however have confirmed that Daryll Mitchell will play his maiden Test for the country. Daryll, son of John Mitchell, a former All Blacks coach, will replace the injured Colin de Grandhomme in the Playing XI as New Zealand seek to wrap up the series in Hamilton.

New Zealand’s player depth “is definitely the best it’s ever been in my career”, Taylor said. “When I first started out, when we had a guy on debut we hoped the player would do well but now I think we expect the player to do well.”