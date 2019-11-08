Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Jozi Stars vs Cape Town Blitz Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st ODI Match JOZ vs CTB at Johannesburg: The second season of the Mzansi Super League will begin on November 8 in Johannesburg. It will once again pit six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

TOSS – The toss between Jozi Stars vs Cape Town Blitz will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9.00 PM IST.

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

My Dream11 Team

Chris Gayle (CAPT), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van Der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks (VC), Dan Christan, Liam Livingstone, Duanne Olivier, Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala

JOZ vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickleton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (C), Dan Christian, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Marques Ackerman, Mohammad Nawaz, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje

SQUADS

Cape Town Blitz: Janneman Malan, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Moeen Ali, George Linde, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Wahab Riaz, Anrich Nortje, Aviwe Mgijima, Gregory Mahlokwana, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Mohammad Nawaz, Sisanda Magala, Khwezi Gumede

Jozi Stars: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Delano Potgieter, Shoaib Malik, Daniel Christian, Sinethemba Qeshile(w), Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Nono Pongolo, Dane Paterson, Ryan Rickelton, Eathan Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Simon Harmer, Duanne Olivier, Chris Gayle

