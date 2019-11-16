Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Jozi Stars vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match JOZ vs NMG at Johannesburg: In match no. 8 of the Mzansi Super League 2019, Jozi Stars will take on Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. After a poor MSL campaign in the last edition, Jozi Stars didn’t had one of the best starts of the tournament as they suffered three straight losses in the campaign so far. With a win being the top priority, Stars will face Bay Giants to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Both teams have already faced each other earlier with the Bay Giants coming out victorious.

For Stars, the presence of players like Chris Gayle, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Christian and skipper Temba Bavuma are likely to boost their hopes. Although both sides match up as equals on paper, momentum is on Nelson Mandela Bay Giants’ side with Jason Roy and JJ Smuts threatening to take off at the Wanderers.

TOSS – The toss between Jozi Stars and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will take place at 3.30 PM (IST).

Time: 4.00 PM IST.

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

My Dream11 Team

JJ Smuts, Chris Gayle (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien (VC), Simon Harmer, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso and Dane Peterson.

JOZ vs NMG Probable Playing XIs

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Daniel Christian, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee and Duanne Olivier.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts (C), Ben Dunk (WK), Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku and Junior Dala.

SQUADS

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (From): Jason Roy, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts (C), Ben Dunk (wk), Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Onke Nyaku, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Beuran Hendricks, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Dyllan Matthews.

Jozi Stars (From): Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson.

