Dream11 Team Prediction Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Mzansi Super League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 21 JOZ vs PR at Centurion: In the match number 21 of of the Mzansi Super League 2019, Paarl Rocks will take on Jozi Stars at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. With six defeats in as many games, Jozi Stars have had a horrible campaign so far in the ongoing T20 extravaganza. They come into this game on the back of a 20 run loss at the hands of Tshwane Spartans and now face the daunting prospect of coming up against table-toppers Parl Rocks.

Rocks, on the other hand, can’t put a foot wrong at the moment. They are currently at the top of the table coursey fours wins in six games, with a solitary defeat coming against Tshwane Spartans earlier in the competition. The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cicket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Jozi Stars and Paarl Rocks will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

My Dream11 Team

Temba Bavuma, James Vince, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Delport, Reeza Hendricks (VC), Daniel Christian, Ferisco Adams, Mangaliso Mosehle, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin and Lizard Williams.

JOZ vs PR Probable Playing XIs

Jozi Stars: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Jacques Snyman, Daniel Christian, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), James Vince, Sibonelo Makhanya, Isuru Udana, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ferisco Adams

JOZ vs PR SQUADS

Jozi Stars: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Daniel Christian, Temba Bavuma (C/wk), Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Sinethemba Qeshile, Nono Pongolo, Gerald Coetzee, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson.

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Sibonelo Makhanya, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini.

