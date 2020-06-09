Appreciated widely for his calm demeanour and composed outlook – New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is one of the few sportsperson who never seems to get carried away with a win or loss. Williamson’s way of tackling his troops after the 2019 ICC World Cup final loss against England is still an example for many. Williamson was recently a part of the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’ where he talked about India’s legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni and referred to him as a ‘special individual’. Also Read - Salim Malik Calls PCB's Questionnaire a Script of Lies, Says Allegations on His Integrity Are False

The 29-year-old Kiwi also spoke about Dhoni's unique way of focusing on the game without getting distracted. "You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he (MS Dhoni) seems to take it in his stride and appreciates the game," Williamson said.

"He (Dhoni) seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what's important".

Williamson added that MS Dhoni is a “very special individual”.

Echoing Williamson’s thoughts about Dhoni, India’s veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also showered praise on Dhoni and feels former skipper has been the same since their first India A tour together in the 2003-04 season.

Karthik gave an insight into the calm nature of Dhoni and stated he was easy-going when they first met and remains the same today as well.

“In 2003 or 2004, when I went for my first A tour with him, he was pretty much easy going, chill, relaxed character and that’s what you see as well,” Karthik said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“The only difference is that there’s a lot more white hair now, but inside, he’s pretty calm.

Karthik further added, “I haven’t seen him angry that often or I haven’t seen him express his anger explicitly outside too often. So, he’s been pretty much the same.”

Dhoni has been on a break since that fateful match in Manchester and was set to return with Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.