India legend Kapil Dev has advised India to go with a wicket-taking bowler in the crucial second ODI against New Zealand to be played in Auckland on Saturday. Kapil feels right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini should be part of India’s playing XI due to his wicket-taking abilities.

India lost the first ODI in Hamilton by four wickets despite posting a huge 347/4. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the rest of the bowlers went for plenty.

“You need a wicket-taking option,” Kapil told ABP News. “It is important to get Saini in the side not because India have lost the first ODI but he deserves a place in the side because of his pace and wicket-taking abilities. Look at Bumrah, he forces New Zealand to play him watchfully because whenever batsmen try to attack these bowlers can get wickets.”

“Team selection should be never be based on liking or disliking. It should be on what the team requires and which combination can you win you games,” he added.

Saini has so far played three ODIs in which he has five wickets. He has also played 10 T20Is, taking 13 wickets in them. India are in a must-win situation in Auckland as a defeat will result in New Zealand closing out the three-match series leaving the third and final match inconsequential.

Should India go for changes, it is likely that Shardul Thakur will make way for Saini. Shardul leaked 80 runs from his 9 overs and had just a solitary wicket to show for.

Indian fielding has also come under increased scrutiny with catches being dropped and overthrows being conceded.