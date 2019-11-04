It was not a good day for India’s left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed in Delhi yesterday in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh, as the young pacer conceded 18 runs in the the 19th over that effectively sealed the game for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur Rahim scored an uneaten 60 to guide his team to its first win over India in T20Is.

India defending a total of 148 were looking good for a win with Bangladesh needing 22 runs of the final two overs before Ahmed’s final over, the penultimate of the match, and the pacer from Tonk was lambasted on social media by the troll army, flooding the Twitter timelines with memes on the poor guy.

#IndvsBan Indian fans after watching Khaleel Ahmed in 19th over pic.twitter.com/MiNlZYCAwj — Radhika Pallod (@PallodRadhika) November 3, 2019

Motabhai : please check Khaleel Ahmed name in NRC Assam

😂😂😂😂

#IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/DAdiFD9xpB — Hanief Manzoor Dar (@haniefdar) November 3, 2019

#IndvsBan Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya after the match pic.twitter.com/FSJOL7EVCz — Judaagu Memers (@jugaadu_memers) November 3, 2019

#IndvsBan Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya after the match pic.twitter.com/FSJOL7EVCz — Judaagu Memers (@jugaadu_memers) November 3, 2019

\

I just want to know who does khaleel Ahmed have dirt on that he keeps getting a fucking spot in Indian team?? @BCCI #IndvsBan — Abhi (@swizz_e) November 3, 2019

Ahmed did not have a good start to his spell, when he was brought upon in the seventh over, giving away a boundary off the first delivery that he bowled. But he came back well to concede four more runs in the next five balls. He came back for his second spell in the 15th over and was tidy, giving away just five. He started his third over with Tahim hitting him for a six off the first ball. But, he finished the over well with the wicket of Soumya Sarkar and gave away just three more runs in the over.

After three over his figures were a decent 3-0-20-1. He started his final over giving away two runs off the first to balls, but things went haywire after that as Rahim pulled one behind square leg for four then scooped a fuller one and got his third straight boundary off a low full toss past point and then got a edge that went to the backward point boundary as well.