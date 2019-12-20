Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 13 KHT vs RAN: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Naim, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Nabi (VC), Robert Frylinck, Lewis Gregory, Arafat Sunny, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam

KHT vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Naim, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi (C), Lewis Gregory, Nadif Chowdhury, Mukidul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rilee Rossouw

Vice-captain Options: Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory

Squads

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Mohammad Naim, Tom Abell, Al-Amin, Mohammad Nabi(c), Lewis Gregory, Nadif Chowdhury, Jahurul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud, Rishad Hossain

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHT Dream11 Team/ RAN Dream11 Team/ Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team/ Rangpur Rangers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more