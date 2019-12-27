Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 22 KHT vs RAN: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers will take place at 6:00 AM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Shamsur Rahman, Rilee Rossouw (VC), Tom Abell, Naim Shiekh, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory (C), Shahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sanjit Saha

KHT vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shamsur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Robbie Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan, Shahidul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Tanvir Islam

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Tom Abell [c], Shadnam Islam, Mohammad Nabi (C), Lewis Gregory, Fazle Mahmud, Jahurul Islam [wk], Mustafizur Rahman, Sanjit Saha, Mukidul Islam

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Mohammad Nabi, Roby Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan

Vice-captain Options: Rilee Rossouw, Lewis Gregory, Mushfiqur Rahim

Squads

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Tom Abell(c), Shadman Islam, Lewis Gregory, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Nabi, Jahurul Islam(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Sanjit Saha, Mukidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Al-Amin, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain

Khulna Tigers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Robiul Haque, Aliss Islam

