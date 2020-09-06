With good and valuable overseas players forming the core and promising Indian stars in the franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders will most certainly be among the contenders to lift the title in UAE. KKR also has a good mix of pacers and spinners in their squad, which make them a potent unite- irrespective of conditions or venue. Also Read - IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

With allrounders Sunil Narine, Andre Russell – and batsmen like Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, and skipper Dinesh Karthik in the side – KKR is a side that has all its bases covered. With Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravorty there as spinners, they could be the key to success for KKR on spinning heavens. They also have a good pace battery featuring Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Also Read - IPL 2020 Schedule: MS Dhoni-Led CSK Say 'See you Soon' to Mumbai Indians After BCCI Releases Fixtures

The side enjoys a massive fanbase and has tasted success in 2012 and 2014 – they will be gunning for their third title. The start would be important and hence the Karthik-led side will look to start the tournament well as it is a big tournament and getting early momentum could be priceless. Also Read - Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Date, Venue And India Timings

KKR open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 23 at Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Kight Riders’ Schedule

September 23 vs 7:30PM vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 26 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 30 vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 3 vs Delhi Capitals at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 7 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 10 vs Kings XI Punjab at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 12 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 16 vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 18 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 21 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 24 vs Delhi Capitals at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 26 vs Kings Xi Punjab, at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 29 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Dubai

November 1 vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai

KKR Full Squad

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Praveen Tambe, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy.