Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s KT vs DV at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota: In the match 3 of Lanka Premier League, Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers will face each other at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The Lanka Premier League KT vs DV match will begin at 03:30 PM IST – November 28. It is the inaugural season of Sri Lanka’s T20 league. Dambulla Viikings will play their first match of the season against Kandy Tuskers, who lost their opening game against Colombo Kings in the Super Over. Niroshan Dickwella and Oshada Fernando will play crucial roles for Dambulla. While Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis will be the players to watch out from Kandy Tuskers. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Lanka Premier League Match – KT vs DV Dream11 Team Prediction, Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking Dream11 Tips, KT vs DV Probable Playing XIs, KT vs DV Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking Lanka Premier League, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking. Also Read - CK vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League Match 1: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers T20 Match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota 07:30 PM IST November 26 Thursday

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League match toss between Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking will take place at 3.00 PM IST – November 28, Saturday. Also Read - Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett Pull Out of Inaugural Lanka Premier League

Time: 03:30 PM IST. Also Read - Lanka Premier League 2020 News: Munaf Patel Joins Kandy Tuskers; Sarfaraz Ahmed Pulls Out, Lasith Malinga Too Unsure

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

KT vs DV My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers – Keeper – Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera (C)

Batsmen – Paul Sterling, Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis

All-Rounders – Dasun Shanka (VC), Samit Patel

Bowlers – Anwar Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep

KT vs DV Probable Playing XIs

Kandy Tuskers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (C and WK), Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ishan Jayaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kaveeshka Anjula

Dambulla Viiking: Upul Tharanga, Paul Stirling, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Aftab Alam

KT vs DV Squads

Dambulla Viiking (DV): Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

