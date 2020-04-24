Former India captain MS Dhoni had silently played the role of the guiding force in nurturing numerous youngsters and rookie players who wanted to make a name for themselves while playing for the country. Under his leadership, Dhoni not only groomed these youngsters but also pushed them to bring the best out of them at the international level. One such player is Kuldeep Yadav, India’s first-choice spinner in white-ball cricket. Kuldeep heaped praise on former skipper and thanked him for passing some valuable instructions from behind the wickets which helped him to become a better bowler. Also Read - Shashank Manohar Likely to Get Two Months' Extension as ICC Chairman, Colin Graves Favourite to Take Over

The 25-year-old Kuldeep went on to the extent of saying that because of Dhoni, he didn't miss his childhood coach too much because they believe in similar philosophy as far as spin bowling is concerned. During an interaction at the launch of a new sports app, Kuldeep talked about Dhoni's guidance: "I can't pick up just one as there are many (when asked about Dhoni's instructions from behind the stumps)."

"He always used to tell me 'ball ko spin karana hai (you have to spin the ball) rather than bowling flat'. This used to remind me of my coach."

“This is the best thing that I heard from Dhoni and because of this I never felt like I was missing my coach,” Kuldeep added.

The spinner was also asked about the player he wouldn’t want to bowl to in a Super Over. Kuldeep picked Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav stating that he plays spin well and the fact that they both know each other for a long time works in the latter’s favour.

He also picked Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as the toughest batsmen to bowl at in the Super Over calling them exceptionally good players of spin bowling.

Kuldeep said: “One would be Suryakumar Yadav because he is a very good player of spin. The way he bats against me is really good. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are also very good players of spin.”

In normal circumstances, Kuldeep would currently be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament has been postponed by the BCCI.

Kuldeep made his international debut against the West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval in 2017. He has bagged 104 wickets in 60 ODIs and has 39 dismissals to his name in 20 T20Is.