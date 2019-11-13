Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Leeward Islands vs Barbados Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 14, Group A LEI vs BAR: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Barbados Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Leeward Islands vs Barbados Team will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Kjorn Ottley, Montcin Hodge, Nicholas Kirton (VC), Kieran Powell (C), Devon Thomas (WK), Terrance Warde, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Jeremiah Louis, Chemar Holder, Sheeno Berridge

LEI vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Leeward Islands:

Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Akeem Saunders, Jahmar Hamilton (C), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (C), Kyle Mayers, Tevyn Walcott (WK), Ashley Nurse, Shamar Springer, Roshon Primus, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder

CAPTAIN AND VICE CAPTAIN PICKS

Suggested Captaincy Options: Ashley Nurse, Devon Thomas, Kieran Powell

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Kirton, Terrance Warde

SQUADS

Barbados: Jonathan Carter (c), Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher, Miguel Cummins, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Kyle Mayers, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, Kjorn Ottley, Roshon Primus, Javon Searles, Shamar Springer, Tevyn Walcott

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas (c), Justin Athanazem, Deran Benta, Shane Burton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Elroy Francis, Nino Henry, Kofi James, Alzarri Joseph, Orlando Peters, Kadeem Phillip, Javier Spencer, Hayden Walsh Jr, Tyrone Williams

