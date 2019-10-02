

















LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SA 1st TEST VIZAG

IND vs SA 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: India will aim to begin their home season on a high when they take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series beginning on Wednesday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. This will be India’s first big test in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Virat Kohli’s men would be full of confidence after they consolidated their position as the No.1 side with a 2-0 series whitewash in West Indies, which also saw them earn their first points in the WTC.

They would go into the series as undeniable favourites considering their enviable record at home since 2012-13. However, the upcoming series against the Proteas will not be an easy one. The quality of the South African side, despite their inexperience, was visible in the T20I series which ended in a draw. And with the likes of Faf du Plessis coming into the line-up, the hosts can be rest assured to face stiff competition from the Proteas.

Date: October 2, 2019.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy.