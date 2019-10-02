Live Updates

  • 2:51 PM IST

    It’s still pouring heavily at Vizag, chances of resumption in play diminishing every minute.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    It’s absolutely pelting down now at Vizag, looks like the inevitable might just happen!

  • 2:31 PM IST

    And there comes the rain, in all it’s glory! We’re in for a delayed start to the last session on day 1, folks!

  • 2:30 PM IST

    Not good scenes here in Vizag! The entire ground has turned blue, that’s because of the sheets covering it, and the skies have gone really dark!

  • 2:27 PM IST

    That’s tea and Vizag and a premature one thanks to bad light. It’s pretty overcast now, the umpires have had a word with both the captains and the players are walking off!

  • 1:57 PM IST

    SIX! Rohit is hitting biggies at will here. 5 so far. This time it is the sweep shot. He hits it nicely and it clears the mid-wicket fence.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    There it is! 100 for Rohit Sharma. 4th in Tests. What a way to grab the opportunity presented. He was struggling to get into the side, here, he gets a chance as an opener and he responds with a ton. Outstanding knock and the whole stadium is on its feet applauding the effort. He gets to the milestone after cutting the ball through point for one. He would now be eyeing a big one, maybe a double ton. He has three in ODIs, can he get his first in Tests here? Also, the bowler has overstepped so it is no ball too.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    Senuran Muthuswamy is back!

  • 1:33 PM IST

    SIX! one after the other. This time it’s over the long on boundary, Gets to the pitch of the ball and launches it. This one went further.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    SIX! Charges down the track and gets to the pith of the ball to smack it over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SA 1st TEST VIZAG

IND vs SA 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: India will aim to begin their home season on a high when they take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series beginning on Wednesday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. This will be India’s first big test in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Virat Kohli’s men would be full of confidence after they consolidated their position as the No.1 side with a 2-0 series whitewash in West Indies, which also saw them earn their first points in the WTC.

They would go into the series as undeniable favourites considering their enviable record at home since 2012-13. However, the upcoming series against the Proteas will not be an easy one. The quality of the South African side, despite their inexperience, was visible in the T20I series which ended in a draw. And with the likes of Faf du Plessis coming into the line-up, the hosts can be rest assured to face stiff competition from the Proteas.

India vs South Africa 1st TEST Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: October 2, 2019.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy.