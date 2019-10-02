Live Updates

  • 11:35 AM IST

    India’s session without a doubt! Exactly the kind of start they would have wanted after winning the toss and electing to bat.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    End of over 30 – IND 91/0 – Mayank Agarwal* 39(96) – Rohit Sharma 52(84)

  • 11:34 AM IST

    FOUR! In the air… just wide! FOUR! Fifty up for Rohit. He brings it up in a streaky manner but he won’t care. Excellent start for him as a Test opener. 11th in this format. It has been a very entertaining knock from him so far. Got through the initial tough phase and now looks extremely good out there. He has a chance to make it big here. He brings out the sweep shot but due to the extra bounce, it catches the top edge. Goes uppishly but wide of Rabada at backward square leg who puts in a dive. The ball then races to the fence.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Kagiso Rabada is back!

  • 11:15 AM IST

    SIX! Another one for Rohit Sharma. Comes to the pitch of the ball and launches it for a maximum over long on.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    FOUR! DEFT! Picked his spot nicely. The bowler is bowling without a point so Agarwal hits this one through that region. It is flatter and outside off, Agarwal waits for it and plays it very late and bags a boundary. Runs coming thick and fast for India now. 14 from the last two

  • 10:56 AM IST

    Dane Piedt in to the attack now

  • 10:55 AM IST

    SIX! First one of the morning, Rohit Sharma comes town the track and launches it over cow corner for a maximum off Keshav Maharaj. That’s 50 up for India as well. first 50-run opening stand for India in Tests in nine innings.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    FOUR! Width on offer and Agarwal takes toll of it. This is outside off and it is slower outside off. Agarwal goes after it, hits it through cover-point and the ball races away to the fence.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Drinks break!

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SA 1st TEST VIZAG

IND vs SA 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: India will aim to begin their home season on a high when they take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series beginning on Wednesday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. This will be India’s first big test in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Virat Kohli’s men would be full of confidence after they consolidated their position as the No.1 side with a 2-0 series whitewash in West Indies, which also saw them earn their first points in the WTC.

They would go into the series as undeniable favourites considering their enviable record at home since 2012-13. However, the upcoming series against the Proteas will not be an easy one. The quality of the South African side, despite their inexperience, was visible in the T20I series which ended in a draw. And with the likes of Faf du Plessis coming into the line-up, the hosts can be rest assured to face stiff competition from the Proteas.

Date: October 2, 2019.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy.