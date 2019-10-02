Live Updates

  • 1:35 PM IST

    Senuran Muthuswamy is back!

  • 1:33 PM IST

    SIX! one after the other. This time it’s over the long on boundary, Gets to the pitch of the ball and launches it. This one went further.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    SIX! Charges down the track and gets to the pith of the ball to smack it over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    FOUR! A hit-me ball and Agarwal takes full toll of it. A half-tracker on middle, Agarwal goes back and pulls it behind square on the leg side. Second boundary in the over.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    FOUR! Hammered! That went to the fence like a tracer bullet. Agarwal comes down the track and smashes it past the non-striker. No chance for anyone there as it races to the fence.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    DRINKS! One hour through the second session, Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have further strengthened India’s stranglehold on this match. They’re on course to get their respective centuries. Stay tuned to find out!

  • 12:48 PM IST

    FOUR! Back of a length outside off, Rohit Sharma camps on the back foot and steers it past the diving gully fielder for a boundary off Kagiso Rabada

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LBW Appeal! But it’s not to be. Angled in, it hits him on the pads, but the ball is going down leg and the umpire ignores it. The Proteas too do not go for a review.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    SIX! That is some way to get to a half ton. What a shot. Wow! Probably the shot of the game so far. It is Agarwal’s 4th fifty in this format. Maharaj floats this up outside off, Agarwal goes inside out, lofts it with utmost ease over covers and it carries all the way. A big one is on the offer for him too.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    FOUR! 1st 100-run stand for the opening wicket for India after 24 innings. Full on the pads, Agarwal powers it with his wrists to the mid-wicket boundary.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SA 1st TEST VIZAG

IND vs SA 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: India will aim to begin their home season on a high when they take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series beginning on Wednesday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. This will be India’s first big test in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Virat Kohli’s men would be full of confidence after they consolidated their position as the No.1 side with a 2-0 series whitewash in West Indies, which also saw them earn their first points in the WTC.

They would go into the series as undeniable favourites considering their enviable record at home since 2012-13. However, the upcoming series against the Proteas will not be an easy one. The quality of the South African side, despite their inexperience, was visible in the T20I series which ended in a draw. And with the likes of Faf du Plessis coming into the line-up, the hosts can be rest assured to face stiff competition from the Proteas.

India vs South Africa 1st TEST Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: October 2, 2019.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy.