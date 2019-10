NOR vs SOP Pakistan T20 Cup Nation T20 Cup Match 3 live score

Southern Punjab won the toss and elected to bat at Iqbal Stadium

Northern and Southern Punjab will lock horns for the first time in ongoing Pakistan T20 Cup. The Imad Wasim-led Northern side has a good mix of allrounders and quality pacers like Sohail Tanveer, Mohammed Amir. The Punjab side also has top-class international bowlers in the ranks like Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali. They also have Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Abbas in their squad but both are unlikely to feature in their first match.

TOSS – The toss between Northern vs Southern Punjab will take place at 1.30 PM

Time: 2.00 PM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Predicted 11

Northern: Sohail Akhtar, Rohail Nazir (WK), Naveed Malik, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Siddique, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Sami Aslam, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz.

SQUADS:

Northern: Sohail Akhtar, Rohail Nazir (WK), Naveed Malik, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Musa Khan, Zaid Alam, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Ali Imran.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Siddique, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Sami Aslam, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Abbas, Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood.

