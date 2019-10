Live cricket score: Northern vs Sindh NOR vs SIN Pakistan T20 Cup National T20 Cup, Match 10

TOSS — Northern have won the toss and elected to bat

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice-Captain For Today Match 10 Pakistan T20 Cup, National T20 Cup 2019 Between Northern vs Sindh at The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad 6:00 PM IST: Sindh have so far played most games in the National T20 Cup 2019 winning two and losing one and find themselves below Balochistan in the points tally. Separating the two teams is just the net run-rate and if Sindh pick up a win against Northern, they will go top. Northern have played two games, losing one and winning one. While the win came against Southern Punjab they lost to Central Punjab, despite racking up 222 runs. They bowling department need to step up to the plate against a strong Sindh batting line up. Asif Ali and Mohammad Hasnain have been in good form for their team while you can also pick Anwar Ali and Saad Ali. You will be better served to take Khurram Manzoor, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Anwar Ali as your captains

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Amin, Asif Ali (CAPTAIN), Khurram Manzoor (VICE CAPTAIN), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir

NOR vs SIN Probable XIs

Northern: Umar Amin, Rohail Nazir (WK), Naveed Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Imad Wasim (C), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir.

Sindh: Abid Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan.

NOR vs SIN Squads

Northern: Umar Amin, Rohail Nazir (WK), Naveed Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Imad Wasim (C), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Musa Khan, Zaid Alam, Hammad Azam, Haider Ali, Ali Imran.

Sindh: Abid Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mir Hamza, Saud Shakeel, Fawad Alam, Waleed Ahmed.

