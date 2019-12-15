

















India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

Date: December 15, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King