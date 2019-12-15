Live Updates

  • 3:29 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2019: 100 up for India in 24.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer has been joined by Rishabh Pant. This is a massive opportunity for these two to make a statement. So far, they have settled in nicely,

  • 2:56 PM IST

    OUT! The partnership has been broken as Rohit Sharma ends up playing one straight into the hands of midwicket fielder Kieron Pollard. Alzarri Joseph strikes in his second over. Rohit scored 36 off 56. Score 80/3 in 18.1 overs

  • 2:48 PM IST

    IND vs WI LIVE SCORE: Drinks on the field now. West Indies have done well, not allowing India an easy opening today. Sheldon Cottrell has been exceptional so far with figures of 2/12 from five overs. Rohit Sharma (33*) and Shreyas Iyer (22*) have stabilised the innings after that double-wicket over from Cottrell. Score 73/2 in 16 overs

  • 2:37 PM IST

    FIFTY up for India – four byes take India o 50/2 in 12.1 overs.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Live: OUT! That’s a big blow to India and a massive wicket for West Indies. Sheldon Cottrell gets rid of India captain Virat Kohli who chops one back to be out for 4. Score 25/2

  • 2:03 PM IST

    Over 6.2: OUT! West Indies have struck early with the scalp of KL Rahul on 6. Beaten by pace and Rahul ends up getting caught by Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell strikes. Score 21/1

  • 1:55 PM IST

    IND vs WI LIVE: Over 5: So after 16 deliveries without scoring a run off Cottrell, India break the shackles with a couple and four off his successive deliveries. A cautious start from the India openers. Score 17/0

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Over 1: A maiden over to start with. There was a minor run-out scare at the non-striker’s end when Rohit called for a single before spotting fielder at extra cover. He pulled out but Rahul had covered significant distance. His good luck that the ball missed the stumps. Score 0/0

  • 1:31 PM IST

    Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings for the West Indies

  • 1:30 PM IST

    Out walk the India openers – Rohit Sharma alongside KL Rahul

IND vs WI 1st ODI Chennai Live Updates

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Updates from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai:

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Chennai Live BLOG

Date: December 15, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King