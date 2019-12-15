Live Updates

  • 1:55 PM IST

    IND vs WI LIVE: Over 5: So after 16 deliveries without scoring a run off Cottrell, India break the shackles with a couple and four off his successive deliveries. A cautious start from the India openers. Score 17/0

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Over 1: A maiden over to start with. There was a minor run-out scare at the non-striker’s end when Rohit called for a single before spotting fielder at extra cover. He pulled out but Rahul had covered significant distance. His good luck that the ball missed the stumps. Score 0/0

  • 1:31 PM IST

    Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings for the West Indies

  • 1:30 PM IST

    Out walk the India openers – Rohit Sharma alongside KL Rahul

  • 1:27 PM IST

    Time for India’s national anthem

  • 1:26 PM IST

    Time for the Anthems! First up is West Indies team song

  • 1:09 PM IST
    India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
  • 1:07 PM IST

    India Team News: Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal are on the bench today

  • 1:06 PM IST

    West Indies Team News: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Khary Pierre miss out

  • 1:04 PM IST

    TOSS: West Indies win toss, opt to field first against India in Chennai

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

Date: December 15, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King