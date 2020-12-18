After bowler’s domination in the first two days of the Pink-Ball Test, Indian batsmen will look to put up a solid show on Day 3 to extend their lead. India have already lost their opener Prithvi Shaw at the closing stage of Day 2 as Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah will resume the proceedings on the following day. Earlier, Indian bowlers ran riot on the Day 2 and dismissed Australian team on just 191. India have managed to take a 62-run lead at the Stumps. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, whenever they came to bat. It will last innings for Kohli on this tour as he will return to India after the match for the birth of his first child. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Ravichandran Ashwin And Co. Star as India Take 62-Run Lead Against Australia in Adelaide

The India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 match will take place on Saturday, December 19. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test | Australia Batsmen Underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin: Ricky Ponting

The India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test, Adelaide: Ashwin, Umesh Help India Gain Advantage vs Australia

The India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2, Ten 3 and Sony Six

The India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah