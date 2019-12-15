Live Updates

  • 6:04 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Sanjay Manjrekar is down for an interview with Shreyas Iyer. On being asked about his 4th consecutive fifty in ODIs, Iyer says that it is a good achievement for him. Further adds that when the offie (Roston Chase) came in, Iyer thought that he will target Chase but with the team, in a bit of trouble he took some time before going for the big hits. On his relationship with Pant, Iyer says that there’s always been good chemistry between him and Pant and everyone knows he has potential. Mentions how Pant took some time to adjust to the pitch but then played some very good shots. On being asked about the pitch, Iyer says that as the game goes on the ball should start to spin more and that they did not expect the pitch to play so slow but also with the dew coming in no one knows what to expect.

  • 5:49 PM IST
    India finish for a competitive score after the end of the 50 overs and they will be having mixed emotions in the dressing room after looking at that score. However, on a track where the average score is 260-270, they should be happy with that.
    The hosts started poorly losing KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in quick succession but then Rohit and Iyer stitched just over a 50-run stand before Sharma threw his wicket away.
  • 5:48 PM IST

    Good recovery from the hosts after making a sedate start vs West Indies!

  • 5:45 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: A single to end the innings, 8 runs from the final over of – good one from Paul. Short of a length ball on middle, Chahar pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up. India 287/8 in 50 overs vs West Indies. Pant 71, Iyer 70, Jadhav 40, Paul 2/41, Joseph 2/45

  • 5:41 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score: OUT! Keemo Paul removes Shivam Dube for 9. Dube has to go but he had no choice but attempt to go for the big ones. Good length ball on off, Dube goes for a wild heave but goes off the upper half of the bat. It goes way up in the air and Holder at long-on takes a simple catch. West Indies are having a good last few overs here. India 281/8 in 49.3 overs vs Windies

  • 5:37 PM IST

    FOUR! Nicely played by Shivam Dube! Very full delivery on middle, Dube hammers it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. First one for him in ODIs. IND 277/7 in 48.3 overs vs WI

  • 5:34 PM IST
    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: What happened there? The onfield umpire has gone for the third umpire for a run out after being asked by the West Indian players. Jadeja was well out and at first the onfield umpire did not go to the third umpire. Pollard then sees the replays and then asks to go to the TV umpire. Kohli does not look happy but has to live with that decision. Bizarre.

    RUN OUT! Now, what has happened there? A bizarre situation it seems on the field and everyone is in a frenzy. A yorker on middle and leg, Jadeja jams it out towards silly mid-on and takes off for a run. Roston Chase runs in to get the ball, collects it and hits. Ravindra Jadeja departs for 21. India 270/7 in 47.5 overs vs West Indies
  • 5:29 PM IST

    Shivam Dube making his way to the crease!

  • 5:28 PM IST
    OUT! Keemo Paul removes Kedar Jadhav for 40. Kieron Pollard takes the catch and Jadhav has to walk back now. Good length ball on middle and off, Jadhav looks to loft this one into the long-on fence but misses. India 269/6 in 47.3 overs vs West Indies
  • 5:24 PM IST

    EDGED AND FOUR! Back of a length ball on middle, Jadhav looks to make room and cut but edges it. The ball goes wide of the keeper and into the fence. IND 265/5 in 46.3 overs vs WI

IND vs WI 1st ODI Chennai Live Updates

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Updates from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai:

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Chennai Live BLOG

Date: December 15, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King