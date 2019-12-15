Live Updates

  • 9:32 PM IST

    Just 10 runs came off the last three overs, good fight back from the Indian bowlers. Good length ball outside off, Hope looks to push it off the back foot but gets a bottom edge just past the stumps and into the keeper’s gloves. West Indies 248/2 in 44 overs, need 40 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 9:21 PM IST

    Big wicket for the hosts, will this inspire Team India to make a comeback in the contest?

  • 9:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Finds the gap! Short of a length delivery around off, Hope rocks on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. WI 238/2 in 41 overs vs IND (287/8)

  • 9:14 PM IST
    The third umpire is being called in to check for a stumping. Shai Hope is the man in question again. Like last time, Shai Hope did not get his leg up at all.

    NOT OUT! Shai Hope survives. Floated delivery just outside off, Hope looks to drive but misses it. It goes to Pant who whips the bails off in a flash and it is referred upstairs. The replays show that Shai Hope had dragged his foot back inside the crease. West Indies 232/2 in 40 overs vs India (287/8)
  • 9:06 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Shimron Hetmyer 139. Hetmyer departs after playing terrific innings. What a knock this has been from him. Slower short ball on middle, Hetmyer pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards Shreyas Iyer in the deep who takes a comfortable catch. Iyer had dropped Hetmyer previously but this time he makes it up for the catch. West Indies 229/2 in 38.4 overs, need 59 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    13 runs from the over, another big one for the visitors. SIX! Powerful shot! Short of a length delivery on leg, Hetmyer pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. This is Hetmyer’s 7th maximum. West Indies 223/1 in 38 overs, need 65 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: SIX! Out of the ground – 102 mtrs. maximum. Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer plays a slog sweep over long on for a biggie. West Indies 204/1 in 36 overs, need 84 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    SIX! Hammered away! It’s being deposited into the stands by the centurion. Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. WI 198/1 35.4 overs vs IND (287/8)

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Sensational knock from the young West Indian batsman – Shimron Hetmyer!

  • 8:35 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: CENTURY! 5th ONE FOR HETMYER! This is his second against India. This proves that he loves playing against the Men in Blue. He gets there off just 85 balls. Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer pushes it down to long-on and picks up a single. He is ecstatic and raises his helmet and the bat to soak in the applause from his teammates. West Indies 176/1 in 32.5 overs, need 112 runs to win vs India (287/8)

IND vs WI 1sta ODI Chennai Live Updates

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Updates from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai:

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Chennai Live BLOG

Date: December 15, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King