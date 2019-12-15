Live Updates

  • 7:53 PM IST

    SIX! Another one, second consecutive maximum for Hetmyer. This is outstanding batting from the left-hander. Another short ball outside off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and pulls it with some power over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. 100-run stand is up between the two. WI 113/2 in 22 overs vs IND (287/8)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    This ‘young boy’ (Hetmyer) from Guyana loves playing against India!

  • 7:45 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: FIFTY! 5th one for Hetmyer in ODIs. He loves playing against India doesn’t he? Last time when West Indies were here, Hetmyer had a terrific series and he is continuing that here as well. This has been a good innings from Shimron and he is taking West Indies to safer shores here. Short delivery on off, Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket to get to the milestone. West Indies 97/1 in 21 overs, need 191 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Quiet passage of play for the West Indies batsmen. Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope flicks it towards short fine leg where Chahar runs and tries to stop it but misfields. It goes through him. 14 runs have come in last 5 overs. West Indies 93/1 in 20 overs, need 195 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    SIX! Excellent batting from Hetmyer! Tosses this one up on off, Hetmyer bends on his knees and slog sweeps this one up over long on for a huge maximum. West Indies 79/1 in 15 overs, need 209 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 7:17 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FOUR! Big over for West Indies – 11 runs from it, two boundaries from it. Poor bowling from Kedar! Short delivery outside off, Hetmyer cuts it hard through point for a boundary. 50-run stand is also up between Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope. West Indies 70/1 in 14 overs, need 218 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: FOUR! 50 up for West Indies. Terrific shot from Shai Hope. Full delivery on middle, Hope flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. West Indies 52/1 in 11.3 overs vs India (287/8)

  • 6:59 PM IST

    This will release some pressure from the Windies batsmen, much-needed boundary. Pulled away. You cannot be bowling short at this pace. Dube bowls it on off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and pulls it towards long off for a boundary. West Indies 36/1 in 9.3 overs, need 252 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 6:54 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Good bouncer from Shami! He bowls this one around the middle, Shimron is ready for it and attempts the pull shot but gets a top edge and goes over the keeper’s head. One bounce and four. WI 21/2 in 6 overs vs IND (287/8)

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LUCKY FOUR! Poor shot though! Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer looks to guide this one but it hits the outer half of the bat and goes over Rohit Sharma at first slip. It goes into the fence. First one for Hetmyer in this innings. West Indies 16/1 in 5.2 overs vs India (287/8)

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

Date: December 15, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King