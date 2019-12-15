Live Updates

    SIX! If Pant cannot connect to a slower delivery, Jadhav says he can. Slower short delivery outside off, Jadhav waits for it and pulls it with disdain towards the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. IND 216/5 in 40 overs vs WI

    IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Kieron Pollard removes Rishabh Pant for 71. The two set batsmen are now back in the hut. It is Pant’s time to make his way back. This is good bowling but after getting a boundary of the previous ball, was there any need to play this? Slower length delivery on off, Pant is too early into his shot and can only loft this towards Hetmyer at deep square leg. He makes no mistake. Pollard is ecstatic. Can they make a comeback? India 210/5 in 39.5 overs vs West Indies

    IND vs WI Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Alzarri Joseph removes Shreyas Iyer for 70. Soft, soft dismissal for Iyer. A century was in the offing but it was not to be. Slower delivery on middle, Iyer fails to pick it up and flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket. It goes straight into the hands of Pollard. End of excellent innings from Shreyas Iyer. He came in at a time when India were in trouble and now has led India to a good score on this slow pitch. India 195/4 in 37 overs vs West Indies

    Impressive batting by the ‘young Turks’ of Indian cricket!

    IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Updates: FOUR! Poor bowling this! Short of a length delivery on middle and leg, Iyer rocks on his back foot and pulls it past the diving fielder at short fine leg for a boundary. 100-run stand is up between the two.

    FOUR! Woah! What has Pant eaten for lunch today? He is playing a gem of an innings here. Floated ball on middle and off, Pant lofts this over the bowler’s head and the ball goes into the fence. India 178/3 in 34 overs vs West Indies

    Good knock from young – Rishabh Pant!

    IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: FIFTY! Maiden fifty for Rishabh Pant in ODIs. This was needed considering India were in trouble at 80 for 3. He gets there by pulling this short delivery on middle to deep square leg for a couple. This is a golden opportunity for Pant to score a well made century and cement his place in the ODI squad. He raises his pad and soaks in the applause from his teammates. IND 161/3 in 32.3 overs vs WI

    India vs West Indies 2019 Live score: With a single, Shreyas Iyer brings up his fifth ODI half-century off 70 deliveries. So far, he has struck four fours in his innings.

    So 20 overs to go, India have made 137/3 with two set batsmen in Shreyas Iyer (47*) and Rishabh Pant (34*) steering them forward. This has been a good recovery considering the position they found themselves after Sheldon Cottrell had removed KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in an over. The pair has so far added 57 runs for the fourth wicket

IND vs WI 1st ODI Chennai Live Updates

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Updates from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai:

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Chennai Live BLOG

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King