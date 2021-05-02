Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates

Live RR vs SRH Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live from Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals. SRH made three changes in their playing XI as Abdul Samad, Mohammed Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar get chance. While Rajasthan also made a couple of changes in their XI.

Live Updates

  • 5:50 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates RR vs SRH IPL 2021: Finally a big over for Sunrisers Hyderabad which they were in a desperate search. Sixteen runs from the Sakariya’s over and costly catch drop of Jonny Bairstow by his countrymen Jos Buttler. SRH will look to continue this momentum from here. SRH 30/0 in 4 overs

  • 5:47 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Another top over from Kartik Tyagi! He is hitting the right length to put the batters under pressure. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow played some attractive strokes but failed to find the gap. He will be key for Sunrisers in this chase. SRH 14/0 in 3 overs

  • 5:41 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Good over from Mustafizur Rahman as only seven runs came from it. Sunrisers need to score big runs in the powerplay to lay the foundation for the chase as they don’t have many big hitters in the end to chase big runs. SRH 11/0 in 2 overs

  • 5:36 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Updates: Top first over from Kartik Tyagi as he asked several questions with his bowling to Manish Pandey. Only four runs from the over which also got from an edgy boundary. The youngster looked brilliant in the first over and his action is quite brilliant. SRH 4/0 in 1 over

  • 5:16 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: DAVID MILLER FINISHES IT OFF IN STYLE! A six to end the innings as Rajasthan posted a mammoth total in front of Sunrisers Hyderabad. A very tricky day to not have David Warner on your side when the target is 221. Excellent batting performances from Rajasthan Royals. RR 220/3 in 20 overs

  • 5:11 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: JOS BUTTLER DEPARTS FOR 124! Top knock from the opener as he got out in search of hitting more boundaries. He has already slammed 23 runs to Sandeep Sharma in that over and try to hit another biggie on the last ball but got castled. Astonishing innings come to an end. RR 209/3 in 19 overs

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: Another massive over as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got punished for bowling poor length. Riyan Parag is also trying to swing the bat hard to connect the ball for a biggie. Thirteen runs from the over. While Buttler is looking more confident now. RR 185/2 in 18 overs

  • 5:00 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: JOS BUTTLER SLAMS HIS MAIDEN IPL CENTURY! The wicketkeeper batter took 56 balls to reach the milestone. It was not a typical Jos Buttler innings but he managed to take some risk and put up a show against a rusty Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR 172/2 in 17 overs

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: VIJAY SHANKAR GETS THE JOB DONE! SANJU SAMSON DEPART FOR 48! The Rajasthan Royals skipper tried to clear the boundary rope with a lofty shot but the ball misses the top connection as Abdul Samad takes a stunning catch. It’s time for Sunrisers to take the advantage of it and grab a couple more. RR 167/2 in 16.4 overs

  • 4:51 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: JOS THE BOSS IS NOT STOPPING FOR ANYONE! The Englishman smashed Mohammed Nabi all over the park to collect 21 runs from the over. Hyderabad are desperate now as they call Bhuvneshar back into the attack. RR 146/1 in 15 overs