  • 1:25 PM IST

    STUMPS! So the first day comes to an end. Not a full day of play was possible due to rain in Sydney. Over four hours were lost due to persistent rain after Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test. Australia opened with the returning David Warner and debutant Will Pucovski. Warner, as was being feared, looked in discomfort still struggling with a groin injury. He looked rusty as well and chasing a wide delivery resulted in his downfall early in the day as he was caught in the slips. Then rain arrived and an early lunch was taken. After a lengthy forced break, play finally resumed with revised session timings. Australia asserted themselves with Pucovski surviving three chances – including two dropped catches by Rishabh Pant and, a run out opportunity – to score a fifty on debut, After he was dismissed, Manrus Labuschagne with Steven Smith took the innings forward with the former hitting his first fifty of the series. Smith too has looked good as he was aggressive at the start of his innings. At stumps, Labuschagne was unbeaten on 67 while Smith was on 31. Australia finished the day on 166/2 in 55 overs

  • 1:12 PM IST

    Navdeep Saini to bowl the final over of the day.

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Five overs remaining today now

  • 12:56 PM IST

    Left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bowl for the first time today. And in the blink of an eye he completes the over without conceding a run.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    Australia vs India Live Cricket Updates: Marnus Labuschagne steps out and lifts one from Ravichandran Ashwin for his eighth four. Looks in complete control now. The current partnership is now worth 53 runs. India need to break this partnership. Australia 159/2 in 48 overs

  • 12:46 PM IST

  • 12:33 PM IST

    Over 43: This has been an expensive over from Mohammed Siraj. Marnus Labuschagne scored 12 runs in it including two fours. Australia batsmen are now calling the shots in this final session of the opening day’s play at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Time for the drinks break. Score 148/2

  • 12:30 PM IST

    FIFTY for Marnus Labuschagne – reaches the milestone with a four off Mohammed Siraj. He came close twice before during the series and reaches there in third attempt. He has been rock solid today with effortless driving being the highlight of his innings so far. Has hit six fours so far.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought back into the attack now. Steve Smith scores his fourth boundary of the innings with a whip to midwicket off the last delivery of the over. He moves to 19 off 20. Marnus Labuschagne is batting on 43 off 103. Score 130/2 in 40 overs

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Live Updates: Folks, Steve Smith has started his innings in style at Sydney Cricket Ground. He drove one from jasprit Bumrah through mid-off for his first four of the ongoing series. And then gets back to back fours off Navdeep Saini in the next over to move to 13. This is a different Smith than that of the first two Tests. Score 121/2 in 37 overs

3rd Test, AUS vs IND, Day 1 Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone. A warm welcome from us all here at India.com and a very happy new year. Although it’s been just a week this year, it already feels different, at least the Border-Gavaskar Trophy makes us believes so. The first two Tests, both played in December were played in pleasant environment. A little rewind and one would realise that the whit-ball matches also had this friendly feeling. Of course, this is not to say that the edge was missing – there were some superlative performances throughout. However, the build up to the third Test has been a spicy affair. It began with the isolation of five India players who allegedly breached coronavirus prevention protocol. And then came unconfirmed reports that India are unwilling to be placed in quarantine again. Australia captain then admitted few blokes in his camp are a bit uneasy over the ramblings of Indian cricket team and that tension is boiling. Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja Showed What Should be Done - Glenn McGrath Tells Australian Batsmen

Will we see the off-field tension spilling onto the field in Sydney? Also Read - Australia vs India 2021, 3rd Test: Fresh Injury Concern as David Warner's Comeback Innings Ends With a Whimper

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Preview

Having touched nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane’s India will look to start afresh against Australia with the big-hitting Rohit Sharma’s presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting today. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Mohammed Siraj Wipes Tears During National Anthem in Sydney | Watch Video

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground with six defeats. The lone win came a good 42 years back.

If Rahane’s side can go 2-1 up and ensure the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it will be one of the finest hours in the history of Indian cricket. Making it even more special is the fact that the side has been without two world class performers and a senior pacer against a nearly full-strength Australian team.

Seldom has an Australian batting unit, that boasts of a player of Steve Smith’s calibre, looked so circumspect and literally intimidated by an Indian bowling unit, which isn’t operating at full-strength.

Pacer Navdeep Saini will make his debut here, replacing Umesh Yadav who went home following an injury.

The pressure is understandable as Australia are literally pushing a 70 per cent fit David Warner out there in the middle to combat fire with fire even as his statements make it clear that he is not at all comfortable with the idea.

“He is energetic, professional, who could make an instant impact and fills guys with confidence,” Paine’s words on the eve of the match indicated their desperation.

And in this backdrop, enter Rohit Sharma, whose last couple of months have been loads of off-field drama.

Teams

Australia squad: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain and wk), Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazzlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.