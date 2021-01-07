Live Updates

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Right then. Mohammed Siraj brought back into the attack with Australia pair happy to offer dead bar for now. Previous two overs have not produced a single run. Score 46/1 in 20 overs

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Live updates: Upon resumption, Australia have collected a couple of fours, both to Marnus Labuschagne. Spin in Ravichandran Ashwin and pace in Jasprit Bumrah currently in operation. Score 43/1 in 16 overs

  • 9:56 AM IST

    Spin has been introduced for the first time today. Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl his first over.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: So 10 overs have been bowled. And Australia are 27/1 with Will Pucovski batting on 17 off 33 alongside Marnus Labuschagne on 5 off 7.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    The ground is ready, the players are back in the middle. Play resumes.

  • 9:20 AM IST

    PLAY TO START AT 9:30 AM IST

  • 9:19 AM IST

    Conditions have improved. So what’s the hold up? Well, there’s a damp patch near one end of the pitch which is causing the delay, Leaf blowers are being used to dry that area,

  • 9:06 AM IST

    Waiting…

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Live Updates: All the covers have been taken off. Ground is being prepared for resumption of play. There will be another inspection at 9:00 PM IST. The rain has stopped and sun is out,

  • 8:44 AM IST

    The umpires are inspecting the pitch and field now.

3rd Test, AUS vs IND, Day 1 Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone. A warm welcome from us all here at India.com and a very happy new year. Although it’s been just a week this year, it already feels different, at least the Border-Gavaskar Trophy makes us believes so. The first two Tests, both played in December were played in pleasant environment. A little rewind and one would realise that the whit-ball matches also had this friendly feeling. Of course, this is not to say that the edge was missing – there were some superlative performances throughout. However, the build up to the third Test has been a spicy affair. It began with the isolation of five India players who allegedly breached coronavirus prevention protocol. And then came unconfirmed reports that India are unwilling to be placed in quarantine again. Australia captain then admitted few blokes in his camp are a bit uneasy over the ramblings of Indian cricket team and that tension is boiling. Also Read - Australia vs India 2021, 3rd Test: Fresh Injury Concern as David Warner's Comeback Innings Ends With a Whimper

Will we see the off-field tension spilling onto the field in Sydney? Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Mohammed Siraj Wipes Tears During National Anthem in Sydney | Watch Video

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Preview

Having touched nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane’s India will look to start afresh against Australia with the big-hitting Rohit Sharma’s presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting today. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd Test: Claire Polosak Creates History at SCG, Becomes First Woman Match Official in Men's Test

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground with six defeats. The lone win came a good 42 years back.

If Rahane’s side can go 2-1 up and ensure the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it will be one of the finest hours in the history of Indian cricket. Making it even more special is the fact that the side has been without two world class performers and a senior pacer against a nearly full-strength Australian team.

Seldom has an Australian batting unit, that boasts of a player of Steve Smith’s calibre, looked so circumspect and literally intimidated by an Indian bowling unit, which isn’t operating at full-strength.

Pacer Navdeep Saini will make his debut here, replacing Umesh Yadav who went home following an injury.

The pressure is understandable as Australia are literally pushing a 70 per cent fit David Warner out there in the middle to combat fire with fire even as his statements make it clear that he is not at all comfortable with the idea.

“He is energetic, professional, who could make an instant impact and fills guys with confidence,” Paine’s words on the eve of the match indicated their desperation.

And in this backdrop, enter Rohit Sharma, whose last couple of months have been loads of off-field drama.

Teams

Australia squad: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain and wk), Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazzlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.