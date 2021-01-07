Live Updates

    Australia vs India 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: WICKET! Navdeep Saini breaks the century stand with the scalp of fellow debutant Will Pucovski. The pan was clear from the outset – target Pucovski’s pads. And this time it brings India rewards with the opener struck in front of the wickets and been given out lbw. Pucovksi began walking back to the dressing room without discussing the possibility of a review either. He scored 62 off 110. Score 106/2 in 34.2 overs

    Navdeep Saini and jasprit Bumrah are bowling in tandem. However, the slow track has nothing to offer to the bowlers despite the rain. Meanwhile, India continue to test Will Pucovski with the short delivery which he find a bit challenging to deal with it. Bumrah final delivery of the 34th over was short and Pucovski managed a top-edge but the ball fell safely. Score 106/1 in 34 overs

    India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah resumes. Will Pucovski gets a single in it. Manrus Labuschagne is more than happy to shoulder arms to deliveries outside off. Score 94/1 in 32 overs

    Play about to get underway.

    Good news. Covers are coming off. The play for the final session will start as soon as possible.

    Rain is back in Sydney. Covers have been quickly put in place.

    Overall, India were off-colour in the session. Even though they haven’t done anything wrong with their bowling but the fielders have let them down. Already, they are paying the price for giving a couple of lives to Will Pucovski who now is slowly starting to assert himself on the bowlers. Time for the tourists to lift themselves up for the final session and end the day on a high.

    And that will be tea on Day 1. This has been a good session for Australia. They scored 72 runs without losing any wicket. Will Pucovksi survived a couple of dropped catches to complete a maiden fifty. India kept searching for wickets but were undone by sloppy fielding. The session belongs to Australia though. Pucovski unbeaten on 54 off 100, Marnus Labuschagne batting on 34 off 78. Score 93/1 in 31 overs

    FIFTY on debut for Will Pucovski. Reaches the milestone with back to back fours off debutant Navdeep Saini. A little smile as he raises the bat celebrating the half-century. He has been earmarked for big things. And his first step has been in that direction. Has been dropped twice though but full credit to him.

    Navdeep Saini into the attack now,

3rd Test, AUS vs IND, Day 1 Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone. A warm welcome from us all here at India.com and a very happy new year. Although it's been just a week this year, it already feels different, at least the Border-Gavaskar Trophy makes us believes so. The first two Tests, both played in December were played in pleasant environment. A little rewind and one would realise that the whit-ball matches also had this friendly feeling. Of course, this is not to say that the edge was missing – there were some superlative performances throughout. However, the build up to the third Test has been a spicy affair. It began with the isolation of five India players who allegedly breached coronavirus prevention protocol. And then came unconfirmed reports that India are unwilling to be placed in quarantine again. Australia captain then admitted few blokes in his camp are a bit uneasy over the ramblings of Indian cricket team and that tension is boiling.

Will we see the off-field tension spilling onto the field in Sydney?

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Preview

Having touched nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane's India will look to start afresh against Australia with the big-hitting Rohit Sharma's presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting today.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground with six defeats. The lone win came a good 42 years back.

If Rahane’s side can go 2-1 up and ensure the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it will be one of the finest hours in the history of Indian cricket. Making it even more special is the fact that the side has been without two world class performers and a senior pacer against a nearly full-strength Australian team.

Seldom has an Australian batting unit, that boasts of a player of Steve Smith’s calibre, looked so circumspect and literally intimidated by an Indian bowling unit, which isn’t operating at full-strength.

Pacer Navdeep Saini will make his debut here, replacing Umesh Yadav who went home following an injury.

The pressure is understandable as Australia are literally pushing a 70 per cent fit David Warner out there in the middle to combat fire with fire even as his statements make it clear that he is not at all comfortable with the idea.

“He is energetic, professional, who could make an instant impact and fills guys with confidence,” Paine’s words on the eve of the match indicated their desperation.

And in this backdrop, enter Rohit Sharma, whose last couple of months have been loads of off-field drama.

Teams

Australia squad: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain and wk), Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazzlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.