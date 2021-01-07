Live Updates

  • 5:43 AM IST

    Well, the weather looked fine a couple of minutes back but then rain arrives and forces the players back to their respective dressing rooms. The pitch has been put under the covers. Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first in Sydney. Australia opened with a new pair with debutant Will Pucovski combining with the returning David Warner. The start was steady but then Warner flashed at a wide delivery from Mohammed Siraj to edge it and be caught at the first slip on 5. Pucovksi is been steady as well, having scored a four – 14 off 29. Batting alongside him his Marnus Labuschagne on 2.

  • 5:38 AM IST

    RAIN ARRIVES AT THE SCG AND THE PLAY HAS BEEN STOPPED

  • 5:32 AM IST

    Over 6: A leg gully has been placed now. The plan is crystal clear against the debut Pucovksi now. Siraj tests him with a short delivery and he goes after it – manages to hit it for a four but via a top-edge. But Pucovksi follows that with a gentle push past mid-on for a triple. Seven runs from the over. Australia 18/1 after opting to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground

  • 5:28 AM IST

    Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah continues. India seem to be targeting Will Pucovski’s pads. Lots of deliveries angling towards left. Meanwhile, India have enjoyed an early success as they have extinguished the threat of Warner.

  • 5:23 AM IST

    Marnus Labuschagne has walked in at No. 3. Expectations will be high from him after the kind of starts he has got in the opening two Tests but has failed to convert them into a substantial score so far.

  • 5:21 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live Updates: WICKET! This is a huuuuge early success for India. A poor, rusty shot from David Warner as he chases after a wide delivery from Mohammed Siraj and guides it to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip to be caught early on return. He scored 5 off 8. India have landed an early blow. Score 6/1 in 3.3 overs

  • 5:12 AM IST

    Overs 2: David Warner gets underway straight away with a punch off the very first ball faced for a couple to open his account. Later in the over of Siraj, Pucovski takes a single to get off the mark in Test cricket. Score 6/0 after opting to bat first

  • 5:07 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Bumrah starts with a maiden. His first delivery was fullish and moving away as Will Pucovksi let it go safely. A steady start. Score 0/0 in 1 over. Mohammed Sirah joins Bumrah from the other end.

  • 5:01 AM IST

    Will Pucovksi and David Warner are out in the middle. Australia have dropped Travis Head and Joe Burns. India have dropped Mayank Agarwal and welcomed back Rohit Sharma. Navdeep Saini makes his debut. Jasprit Bumrah will open the bowling.

  • 4:59 AM IST

    We are done with the national anthems. Soon we will see the two Australian openers in the middle. Action gets underway in a minute.

3rd Test, AUS vs IND, Day 1 Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone. A warm welcome from us all here at India.com and a very happy new year. Although it’s been just a week this year, it already feels different, at least the Border-Gavaskar Trophy makes us believes so. The first two Tests, both played in December were played in pleasant environment. A little rewind and one would realise that the whit-ball matches also had this friendly feeling. Of course, this is not to say that the edge was missing – there were some superlative performances throughout. However, the build up to the third Test has been a spicy affair. It began with the isolation of five India players who allegedly breached coronavirus prevention protocol. And then came unconfirmed reports that India are unwilling to be placed in quarantine again. Australia captain then admitted few blokes in his camp are a bit uneasy over the ramblings of Indian cricket team and that tension is boiling. Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Toss Report: Saini And Pucvoski Given Debuts as Australia Opt to Bat First at SCG

Will we see the off-field tension spilling onto the field in Sydney? Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Predictions, Hints And Tips 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs For Today's Australia vs India 2021 Sydney Cricket Ground 5:00 AM IST January 7 Thursday

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Preview

Having touched nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane’s India will look to start afresh against Australia with the big-hitting Rohit Sharma’s presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting today. Also Read - India vs Australia | Fans Attending 3rd Test Will Have to Wear Mask at All Times: NSW Health Minister

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground with six defeats. The lone win came a good 42 years back.

If Rahane’s side can go 2-1 up and ensure the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it will be one of the finest hours in the history of Indian cricket. Making it even more special is the fact that the side has been without two world class performers and a senior pacer against a nearly full-strength Australian team.

Seldom has an Australian batting unit, that boasts of a player of Steve Smith’s calibre, looked so circumspect and literally intimidated by an Indian bowling unit, which isn’t operating at full-strength.

Pacer Navdeep Saini will make his debut here, replacing Umesh Yadav who went home following an injury.

The pressure is understandable as Australia are literally pushing a 70 per cent fit David Warner out there in the middle to combat fire with fire even as his statements make it clear that he is not at all comfortable with the idea.

“He is energetic, professional, who could make an instant impact and fills guys with confidence,” Paine’s words on the eve of the match indicated their desperation.

And in this backdrop, enter Rohit Sharma, whose last couple of months have been loads of off-field drama.

Teams

Australia squad: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain and wk), Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazzlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.