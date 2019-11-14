Hat-tricks are the flavour of the season for team India and after Indian pace bowlers claiming hat-tricks in all three formats of the game in one year – in 2019, the pacers were at it again against Bangladesh on day one of the first Test at Indore on Thursday. The duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami claimed a team hat-trick spread on either side of the tea break to leave Bangladesh reeling.

Bangladesh, after the initial blows, had somewhat revived themselves from 31/3 to 140/5. However, Shami turned things around with two wickets in two balls with two absolute corkers, signalling the end of the second session.

After the break, Ishant Sharma got rid of Liton Das of the first ball of the final session, thus completing a team hat-trick. This was the fourth instance this year alone that Team India was involved in a hat-trick. The first came in the ICC World Cup 2019 when Shami claimed a hat-trick against Afghanistan in a closely contested group match.

The second came in the Caribbean where Jasprit Bumrah blew away the West Indies in the 3nd Test, claiming a hat-trick. The third came last week, in T20Is, when Deepak Chahar took three wickets in three balls against Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I.

Here’s how India claimed a team hat-trick:

53.5 Mohammed Shami to Mushfiqur Rahim – out, OUT! Bowled! This is pace bowling at his best! This is a beauty of a delivery. Three outswingers and now the inswinger. Good length ball around off, it comes in venomously. Mushfiqur looks to defend but the ball goes right through the gate of bat and pad. It goes on top of off. A pace bowler’s delight. Rahim just looks at the pitch in awe. He cannot do anything off that as this was a ball sent by the pace bowling gods.

53.6 Mohammed Shami to Mehidy Hasan – out, OUT! LBW! Two-in-two for Shami and he is now on a hat-trick. He will have to wait though as it is also Tea on Day 1. Pacy full ball on off, there is reverse swing on this one. No batsman likes it first up, Mehidy is an unlucky man as he gets this jaffa first up. He looks to play but misses. The ball hits flush on his front pad. The Indian players put in a loud, confident appeal and the umpire is in agreement with him. Mehidy looks at his partner and tries to contact with Liton but Das was busy looking somewhere else. The timer goes to off and Mehidy departs for a golden duck. How unlucky is Mehidy Hasan? Ball Tracker later on rolls in and shows that had Mehidy taken the review he would have survived as the ball was going onto miss the leg pole.

54.1 Ishant Sharma to Liton Das – out, OUT! CAUGHT! What a start to the session for the hosts. They have collected a team hat-trick. Ishant starts with a slightly full length ball outside off. Das, the only recognized batsman out there, looks to defend from within the crease but the ball goes off the outside edge towards Virat Kohli at first slip. He takes it by going down low. Ishant gets his second wicket of the innings.