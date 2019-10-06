India vs South Africa Live Score

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome from us here on India.com. Welcome to our Day 5 coverage of the 1st Test between India and South Africa being underway in Vizag. The contest is heading towards an interesting finish. The Indian batsmen, led by Rohit Sharma, have set this Test nicely up.

Rohit’s 127 off 149 – an innings studded with 10 boundaries and 7 sixes – helped India set a 395-run target. In reply, South Africa lost first innings centurion Dean Elgar, who was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja for 2. The visitors ended the day at 11/1, needing another 384 runs to win. Rohit, who scored 176 in the first innings, became the first ever batsman in the history of the game to score two hundreds in his first Test as an opener. He was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was back in form with an 81. The duo forged 169 runs for the second wicket following the departure of Mayank Agarwal (7), who registered a maiden double century in the first innings.

