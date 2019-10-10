Live Updates

  • 9:35 AM IST

    Vernon Philander with the new ball. On-strike Mayank Agarwal. Rohit Sharma is at the other end.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

  • 9:10 AM IST
    South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
  • 9:09 AM IST

    One change for South Africa as well – Anrich Nortje replaces spinner Dane Piedt

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Changes: India have made one change – keeping the hard surface and grass in mind, Hanuma Vihari has been dropped and in comes right-arm quick Umesh Yadav,

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Toss: India have won the toss and opted to bat first in Pune

  • 8:53 AM IST

    Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa in Pune. Rain has stayed away, for now and let’s hope it remains so for the rest of the day, rather rest of this Test. Both Indian and South African players are out in the field, warming up. Rohit Sharma was seen with coach Ravi Shastri, perhaps getting some last minute tips. Talking of Rohit, he has been in some form at home – the lowest Test score at home so far for him is 50 not out. Let that sink in. Will the trend continue? Or will South Africa manage to keep him quiet after his stunning show in first two innings as Test opener? Lot of issues to sort out for the tourists though. Top-order did put up some resistance in the first innings at Vizag before collapsing in the chase. Bowling has been toothless. Will we see a change their attack today? We will have all the updates soon. Toss in less than 10 minutes

Having won the first Test of the series in Vizag by 203 runs, India will be eager to wrap up the three-match series as they take on South Africa in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, starting Thursday.

India will be hopeful that their openers – Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal – will take off from where they had left in the first Test. While Rohit, playing his first Test as an opener scored twin tons, Mayank scored a double hundred in the first innings.

While the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari largely went untested as the openers and Cheteshwar Pujara (in the second innings) did most of the scorings, that won’t bother India much.

Coming to India’s bowling, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will once again share the spin-bowling responsibilities. The spin duo shared 14 wickets between themselves – eight for Ashwin and six for Jadeja – as India sealed a win in the series opener. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, meanwhile, are certain to play. While Ishant scalped a wicket in the first match, Shami scalped a five-wicket haul on the final day of the first Test.