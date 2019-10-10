Live Updates

  • 3:18 PM IST

    200 up for India in 64.4 overs

  • 3:04 PM IST

    WICKET! A beauty from Kagiso Rabada as he removes centurion Mayank Agarwal. Captain Faf du Plessis accepts a decent catch at first slip as Agarwal walks back on 108. India 198/3

  • 2:51 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live: Second straight century for Mayank Agarwal – reaches the milestone with a four. After Sehwag, second Indian opener to hit back-to-back vs South Africa.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    The 3rd and final session gets underway

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Tea-Break: A session which was heading India’s way has just about brought some respite for the tourists with Kagiso Rabada landing a late blow. Agarwal, meanwhile, is still going strong having reached 86 off 171 and has a fresh company in captain Virat Kohli who is yet to get off the mark. India 168/2

  • 2:04 PM IST

    WICKET! Kagiso Rabada with the breakthrough for South Africa and it’s Cheteshwar Pujara who has to walk back after being caught first slip by Faf du Plessis. He scored 58. India 163/2 in 51 overs

  • 1:54 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Agarwal is still going strong and has reached 80, while Pujara six runs away from a half-century. India 148/1 in 49 overs

  • 1:37 PM IST

    SIX! Cheteshwar Pujara goes big, deposits one from Senuran Muthusamy into the stands for the first six of the India innings. India 140/1

  • 1:27 PM IST

    100-run partnership between Agarwal and Pujara for the second wicket now

  • 1:16 PM IST

    Drinks break: Agarwal, Pujara continue to bat without fuss. India have taken this first hour of play of the second session. Agarwal has consumed 135 deliveries for his 61 while Pujara has reached 30 off 74. India 115/1 in 40 overs.

India vs South Africa Live: Having won the first Test of the series in Vizag by 203 runs, India will be eager to wrap up the three-match series as they take on South Africa in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, starting Thursday.

IND vs SA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND: 168/2 (53 overs)

India will be hopeful that their openers – Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal – will take off from where they had left in the first Test. While Rohit, playing his first Test as an opener scored twin tons, Mayank scored a double hundred in the first innings.

While the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari largely went untested as the openers and Cheteshwar Pujara (in the second innings) did most of the scorings, that won’t bother India much.

Coming to India’s bowling, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will once again share the spin-bowling responsibilities. The spin duo shared 14 wickets between themselves – eight for Ashwin and six for Jadeja – as India sealed a win in the series opener. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, meanwhile, are certain to play. While Ishant scalped a wicket in the first match, Shami scalped a five-wicket haul on the final day of the first Test.