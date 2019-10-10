Live Updates

  • 2:04 PM IST

    WICKET! Kagiso Rabada with the breakthrough for South Africa and it’s Cheteshwar Pujara who has to walk back after being caught first slip by Faf du Plessis. He scored 58. India 163/2 in 51 overs

  • 1:54 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Agarwal is still going strong and has reached 80, while Pujara six runs away from a half-century. India 148/1 in 49 overs

  • 1:37 PM IST

    SIX! Cheteshwar Pujara goes big, deposits one from Senuran Muthusamy into the stands for the first six of the India innings. India 140/1

  • 1:27 PM IST

    100-run partnership between Agarwal and Pujara for the second wicket now

  • 1:16 PM IST

    Drinks break: Agarwal, Pujara continue to bat without fuss. India have taken this first hour of play of the second session. Agarwal has consumed 135 deliveries for his 61 while Pujara has reached 30 off 74. India 115/1 in 40 overs.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    FIFTY! With a four, Mayank Agarwal gets to his half-century – his fourth in Test cricket.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    The play recommences. Pace in Philander and spin in Maharaj in operation at the moment. Agarwal has moved to 44 while Pujara is batting on 23

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LUNCH-BREAK: So India end the session at 77/1 in 25 overs. They lost Rohit Sharma early but since then, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara have settled in nicely, steering the innings forward. Agarwal has struck seven fours in his 80-ball 34 while Pujara has three boundaries in his 39-ball 19. The lone wicket South Africa had in the session went to Kagiso Rabada.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    So, first over of spin today, Keshav Maharaj, left-arm orthodox, into the attack now

  • 10:51 AM IST

    FIFTY up for India in 15.1 overs and Cheteshwar Pujara also gets off the mark off 13th delivery faced. India 50/1

India vs South Africa Live: Having won the first Test of the series in Vizag by 203 runs, India will be eager to wrap up the three-match series as they take on South Africa in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, starting Thursday.

IND vs SA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND: 156/1 (50 overs)

India will be hopeful that their openers – Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal – will take off from where they had left in the first Test. While Rohit, playing his first Test as an opener scored twin tons, Mayank scored a double hundred in the first innings.

While the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari largely went untested as the openers and Cheteshwar Pujara (in the second innings) did most of the scorings, that won’t bother India much.

Coming to India’s bowling, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will once again share the spin-bowling responsibilities. The spin duo shared 14 wickets between themselves – eight for Ashwin and six for Jadeja – as India sealed a win in the series opener. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, meanwhile, are certain to play. While Ishant scalped a wicket in the first match, Shami scalped a five-wicket haul on the final day of the first Test.