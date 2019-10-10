Live Updates

  • 11:11 AM IST

    So, first over of spin today, Keshav Maharaj, left-arm orthodox, into the attack now

  • 10:51 AM IST

    FIFTY up for India in 15.1 overs and Cheteshwar Pujara also gets off the mark off 13th delivery faced. India 50/1

  • 10:17 AM IST

    WICKET! A big wicket for South Africa as Kagiso Rabada has Rohit Sharma out caught behind for 14. Rohit, twin-centurion from the first Test, lasted 35 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man in. India 25/1

  • 9:54 AM IST

    Over 4.4: Mayank Agarwal survives thanks to umpire’s call. Pinded flush in front of the stumps and South Africa let out a loud appeal but umpire isn’t interested. Faf du Plessis calls for the review. Outside off, would have hit the top of stumps. Stays with the on-field decision. India 13/0 in 5 overs

  • 9:35 AM IST

    Vernon Philander with the new ball. On-strike Mayank Agarwal. Rohit Sharma is at the other end.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

  • 9:10 AM IST
    South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
  • 9:09 AM IST

    One change for South Africa as well – Anrich Nortje replaces spinner Dane Piedt

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Changes: India have made one change – keeping the hard surface and grass in mind, Hanuma Vihari has been dropped and in comes right-arm quick Umesh Yadav,

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Toss: India have won the toss and opted to bat first in Pune

India vs South Africa Live Score

Having won the first Test of the series in Vizag by 203 runs, India will be eager to wrap up the three-match series as they take on South Africa in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, starting Thursday.

India will be hopeful that their openers – Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal – will take off from where they had left in the first Test. While Rohit, playing his first Test as an opener scored twin tons, Mayank scored a double hundred in the first innings.

While the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari largely went untested as the openers and Cheteshwar Pujara (in the second innings) did most of the scorings, that won’t bother India much.

Coming to India’s bowling, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will once again share the spin-bowling responsibilities. The spin duo shared 14 wickets between themselves – eight for Ashwin and six for Jadeja – as India sealed a win in the series opener. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, meanwhile, are certain to play. While Ishant scalped a wicket in the first match, Shami scalped a five-wicket haul on the final day of the first Test.