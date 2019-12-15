Live Updates

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Complete performance by the ‘Men in Maroon’!!

  • 10:02 PM IST
    IND vs WI Live Score: What a performance from the West Indies! Especially Shimron Hetmyer. His innings was the one which actually gave the momentum to the innings. He was exceptional, terrifying and just took the game away from the Indians. Shai Hope was though was not far behind, he took time to get to his century but was the ideal support for a rampaging Hetmyer. The visitors lost the early wicket of Sunil Ambris early on but then Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope stitched a 218-run stand to get them to safer shores. Once Hetmyer fell after a mammoth knock, Hope and Pooran finished it off with off with a 62-run stand. One of the centurions, Shai Hope is down for an interview.

    Shai Hope says that he is not smiling too much but he is happy with the victory. Adds that Hetmyer batted well and he was just anchoring the innings. Mentions the pitch was a bit of a slow turner but he adjusted his innings accordingly. Hope also says the partnership between him and Hetmyer was crucial.
  • 10:00 PM IST

    ‘Cool and Collected’ – SHAI HOPE!

  • 9:53 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FOUR! Pooran muscles this over mid-wicket and that’s the game. What a win for West Indies, they are 1-0 up with two games to go. West Indies (291/2) beat India (287/8) by 8 wickets to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series. Hetmyer 139, Hope 102*, Chahar 1/48

  • 9:48 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor delivery from Shivam Dube. Short delivery on middle, Pooran pulls it easily through mid-wicket for a boundary. West Indies just 7 runs away from big win vs India

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Batsman of ‘highest class’ – Shai Hope!!

  • 9:46 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score: Hundred! Shai Hope slams 8th century in ODIs. He played a brilliant supporting role to Hetmyer and soon after he got out, Hope has changed gears and has reached the fence. Short ball on the middle stump line, Hope pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence to get to the landmark. WI 277/2 in 47 overs, need 11 runs to win vs IND (287/8)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: SIX! What a shot by Shai Hope. Full delivery on middle, Hope plays it straight over the bowler’s head and for a maximum. Moves to 97 with that six. West Indies 273/2 in 46.5 overs, need 15 runs to win vs India (287/8)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball down the leg side, Hope pulls it off the back foot over the fine leg fielder for a boundary. Can’t be bowling that length when your fine leg fielder is standing up. West Indies 253/2 in 44.3 overs, need 35 runs to win vs India (287/8)

IND vs WI 1sta ODI Chennai Live Updates

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber in Chennai on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

Date: December 15, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King