Live Updates

  • 9:38 PM IST

    A comfortable win in the end for India and that was actually pretty obvious after the efforts from their batters. Two hundreds from the openers, scintillating knocks from Pant and Iyer set the tone for them early on. Their bowlers then ensured there was no upset on the cards as they restricted the Windies to well below than what they needed. The Windies needed something special to chase this down, Hope and Pooran did exceedingly well to keep them in the game for a while but to keep that going was always going to be difficult. They were the only two who showed some fight. Both scored in the 70s but a mammoth effort was needed from them which they could not deliver. Nothing else to talk about in this West Indian batting line-up. Except for Lewis amongst the genuine batters, nobody crossed the 20-run mark. Paul though played a handy cameo right at the end but the game till then was dead and buried.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    India keep the 3-match series alive, what a performance by the home side!

  • 9:19 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Shami hits the timber and it’s all over! He bowls a brilliant yorker on middle, Paul is backing away to slash it through the offside. He misses and Shami hits the base of the middle stump. India win by 107 runs and go 1-1 in the 3-match series. India (387/5) beat West Indies (280-all out) by 107 runs to level series 1-1 in Vizag. Hope 78, Pooran 75, Kuldeep 3/52, Shami 3/38

  • 9:10 PM IST

    13 runs from the over but it’s too late for West Indies. SIX! Keemo Paul is showing his range here, he’s getting some time in the middle. A flighted ball around off, Paul goes back and slams it to deep square leg for a maximum. West Indies 275/9 in 41.5 overs, need 113 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    OUT! Ravindra Jadeja removes Khary Pierre for 21. Caught! No. 9 goes down now. Flighted ball on middle, Pierre goes for slog sweep but the timing is not there. It goes as far as Kohli at deep mid-wicket who takes the catch easily to end this frustrating stand. West Indies 261/9 in 41 overs vs India (387/5)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    First-time occurrence in ODI cricket history!

  • 8:56 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Updates: SIX! Hammered! Short one from Jadeja on the middle, Paul backs away and deposits it over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. West Indies 251/8 in 39 overs, need 137 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for West Indies. Another one which has gone over Pant’s head. Another bumper from Thakur, this one is on middle, Pierre looks to pull once again, it takes the top edge and flies over leaping Pant. WI 243/8 in 37.4 overs vs IND (387/5)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    SIX! Powerful hit. Full and in the arch for Keemo Paul, he sits down and mows it over deep mid-wicket. West Indies 235/8 in 36.3 overs vs India (387/5)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    FOUR! Slammed through point. Pierre is off the mark in ODIs and this game. A full ball outside off, Pierre slams drills this one through backward point for a boundary. West Indies 217/8 in 34 overs, need 171 runs to win vs India (387/5)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs WI 2nd ODI Vizag

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Highlights from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: Hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami backed the efforts of the Indian batsmen as the hosts beat West Indies by 107 runs in the second ODI that was played at the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. India have thus levelled the three-match series 1-1 and the decisive third ODI will be held in Cuttack on Sunday.

The West Indies were set a target of 389 by India with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring centuries as part of a 227-run opening stand. The visitors started the chase well with a 61-run stand between Shai Hope and Evin Lewis. Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough off the last ball of the 11th over with Lewis mistiming a pull right down the throat of Shreyas Iyer.

Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 139 in the previous match, replaced Lewis but his stay didn’t last long primarily thanks to a brilliant fielding effort from Shreyas. He first stopped the ball from racing to the boundary in extraordinary fashion, tumbled over the ropes and recovered before gathering the ball and completing a gun throw to the non-striker’s end. Jadeja, who was bowling the over, collected the throw and whipped away the bails promptly to complete the run-out. Hetmyer could only make four runs off seven balls.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Vizag

Date: December 18, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King