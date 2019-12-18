

















IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Highlights from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: Hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami backed the efforts of the Indian batsmen as the hosts beat West Indies by 107 runs in the second ODI that was played at the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. India have thus levelled the three-match series 1-1 and the decisive third ODI will be held in Cuttack on Sunday.

The West Indies were set a target of 389 by India with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring centuries as part of a 227-run opening stand. The visitors started the chase well with a 61-run stand between Shai Hope and Evin Lewis. Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough off the last ball of the 11th over with Lewis mistiming a pull right down the throat of Shreyas Iyer.

Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 139 in the previous match, replaced Lewis but his stay didn’t last long primarily thanks to a brilliant fielding effort from Shreyas. He first stopped the ball from racing to the boundary in extraordinary fashion, tumbled over the ropes and recovered before gathering the ball and completing a gun throw to the non-striker’s end. Jadeja, who was bowling the over, collected the throw and whipped away the bails promptly to complete the run-out. Hetmyer could only make four runs off seven balls.

Date: December 18, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King