  • 6:28 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Updates: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries spoil the hard work of the first four balls. Nice and fine! On the pads, it is a slower one. Hope shuffles right across and works it fine on the leg side for a boundary. Excellent over for the Windies. West Indies 41/0 in 7 overs vs India (387/5)

  • 6:22 PM IST

    The only thing to ‘cheer about’ for West Indies so far in the match!

  • 6:22 PM IST

    FOUR! Over the keeper’s head. Shami bangs this one on middle, Lewis pulls but the ball takes the top edge and goes to the fence over the keeper’s head. Windies 33/0 in 5.5 overs, need 355 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 6:16 PM IST

    FOUR! Lovely placement! Little bit of width on offer outside off, Hope just gets bat to ball and guides it through the gap between point and covers for a boundary. WI 25/0 in 4.3 overs, need 363 runs to win vs IND (387/5)

  • 6:11 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: FOUR! The last ball spoils the over! A good one for West Indies, 7 from it. A little too straight again, Hope gets the flick right off the middle through mid-wicket and a boundary results. West Indies 15/0 in 3 overs, need 373 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Almost! An inswinger to begin with by Thakur. It is slightly shorter. Lewis looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. The ball rolls beside the wicket. The batters go for a run. It is a race between Hope and Thakur. The latter gets to the ball and has a shy but misses at the striker’s end. Had he hit, it would have been very close. WI 2/0 in 1.2 overs vs IND (387/5)

  • 6:04 PM IST

    DROPPED! Shai Hope is the man, KL Rahul, the centurion spills it down. A simple regulation chance for Rahul but he cannot hold on. A fuller length ball just outside off, Hope goes for the drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes towards Rahul. He dives towards his right. The ball comes right in and then goes out. He juggles to take in the second attempt but fails to do so. Chance for dismissing Hope for a golden duck goes abegging. How costly will this be? West Indies 1/0 in 0.4 overs vs India (387/5)

  • 6:02 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: We are back for the run chase! The Indian players are out on the field. The West Indian openers, Shai Hope, the centurion of the last game, and Evin Lewis, the man who missed out the first game due to injury, walk out to the middle. Deepak Chahar to start for the hosts. One slip for the left-handed Lewis. Here we go…

  • 5:32 PM IST
    India post such a massive score set and guess what? Skipper, Virat Kohli, contributed nothing in that. How often do you see the hosts piling such a huge total but nothing from the captain? However, the rest of the batters enjoyed the conditions out there. It was the openers who laid the foundation with a 200-plus run stand. Both scored tons before Rahul departed. Rohit continued and surpassed 150. Just as everyone thought there is another 200 on the cards for him, he edged one to the keeper. Then though Iyer and Pant joined association and it was an onslaught. The two amassed 50 runs in no time before Pant fell. Iyer also departed after getting to his half-ton. When the two were batting 400 looked possible but India fell well short in the end.

    If Windies chase this down now, it is going to be an unbelievable one! They will need someone to play extraordinary innings if they are to gun this down. Will they do so and take the series or will we have a decider?
  • 5:24 PM IST

    What a performance by the home side – they’ve probably batted West Indies out of the contest in Vizag, but we’ve to wait for the visitors reply!

IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Vizag

Date: December 18, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam


IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King